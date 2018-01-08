Oprah Winfrey ‘actively thinking’ about White House run, friends tell CNN

Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. | Paul Drinkwater/NBC, distributed by the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her to run for president.

And the CNN is reporting that the talk show superstar is “actively thinking” about jumping into the race, according to two of her close friends.

The unnamed friends told CNN that Winfrey’s confidants have been urging her to run. And one of the sources said the talk has been going on for months, but Winfrey has not decided whether she will take the plunge.

The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020.” Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” tweeted “She’s running. A new day is on the way.”

Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times “It’s up to the people” whether she will be president, adding “she would absolutely do it.”

Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.

She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.

I will now officially divide time like this : Everything that happened before @Oprah speech : Everything that will happen after. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

If @Oprah ran for president in 2020, she is every person. She has been poor & now rich. She is also a self made Billionaire. She has a grasp of the issues as she used to cover local politics. She can articulate any issue and she has mass appeal beyond race & gender. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 8, 2018

Imagine what @Oprah could do for the auto industry if EVERYBODY got a car? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 8, 2018

Oprah Winfrey for President! She could win in 2020 because she has a secret weapon. We’ll analyze the incredible situation tonight on https://t.co/fqUvO5EEW0. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

What a great Speech last night by Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes… Wow! — Mr. T (@MrT) January 8, 2018

.@Oprah would be our 3rd "Celebrity" President in a row. Don't know quite what that says about us. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 8, 2018