Swastika image mass airdropped to students at Oak Park and River Forest H.S.

A swastika image was sent to students at Oak Park and River Forest High School Friday morning. | Provided screengrab

An image of a swastika was electronically sent to students attending an assembly at Oak Park and River Forest High School Friday morning — just days after someone scrawled racist graffiti on the walls at the west suburban school.

Someone sent the swastika image to students using the airdrop function on an iPhone while they were in the school’s auditorium, according to an email from Karin Sullivan, a spokeswoman at the high school.

Sullivan wrote that the image was sent by someone in the auditorium. A screenshot of the image was posted to social media and the sender was identified as “Rouse.”

“Administration and security are aware and are in full investigation mode,” Sullivan wrote.

Airdrop is a filesharing service created by Apple that allows files to be transmitted instantly between Apple devices in close proximity. Any Apple devices — including iPhones — within the range of a shared Wi-Fi or Bluetooth network can receive a shared file instantly.

Since a preview image is displayed with a prompt asking each user to accept or deny a file share, the swastika image would have appeared immediately on the screens of all iPhones in the auditorium that were connected to the shared network.

The swastika sent Friday is the latest in a series of racially charged incidents at the school.

Last week, someone targeted a special education teacher at the school, Anthony Clark, an African-American man, in a racist message written on the school’s campus. The phrases “F— dancing n—– Anthony Clark” and “white power” were accompanied by two crudely drawn swastikas.

Three days ago, on Tuesday, more bigoted graffiti was discovered at the school. Along with another swastika, someone wrote “All n—— need to die,” “white power,” “Death to blacks and muslims” and “GAS the Jews.”

On Friday, Clark called on the community to come together this weekend to reject hatred.