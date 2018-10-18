Oak Forest officer run over, pedestrian struck by at-large carjacking suspect

A suspect in a Thursday morning carjacking in Orland Park remains at large after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in an officer being run over, a pedestrian struck and shots fired by police.

The initial carjacking that led to the pursuit happened just before noon in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 7800 block of 159th Street in Orland Park, according to statements from the Orland Park and Oak Forest police departments.

A male and female got out of a 2016 Dodge Charger and were approached by the carjacker, who was armed with a gun, police said. After taking a purse and keys, the suspect took off east on 159th Street in the Dodge.

Oak Forest police officers spotted the vehicle as it sped away and pursued it, police said. As the driver attempted to turn the Charger north onto Cicero Avenue he struck a construction worker and crashed.

The carjacker, described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot man in his early 20s who wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, got out of the Charger and ran off as officers followed on foot, police said.

He stolen a white Mazda at gunpoint near 159th Street and Pulaski Avenue while being pursed by officers, who attempted to take him into custody, police said. During the arrest attempt, he struck an officer with the Mazda and ran him over.

The officer fired his weapon at the carjacker, according to police. Whether the suspect was struck was not released. He was last seen headed east on 159th Street in the Mazda and remained at large Thursday night.

The officer was taken to Palos Health Hospital in Palos Heights, where he was treated for injuries to his legs and arm and released, police said. The construction worker was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized. His condition and the extent of his injuries was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Orland Park police at (708) 349-4111 or submit a crime tip to crimetips@orlandpark.org.