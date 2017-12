Orland Park woman wins $100K lottery prize

An Orland Park woman won $100,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Nancy Bojan bought the winning ticket at the Thorntons convenience store at 7600 W. 159th St. in Orland Park, and took it home to scratch, according to the Illinois lottery. She plans to share the prize money with her four grandchildren.

Thorntons received a $1,000 bonus, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.