66-year-old man missing from West Lawn

Police are asking the community for help finding a 66-year-old man reported missing from West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Otis Miggins was last seen Friday by his sister in the common area of his apartment building in the 4260 block of Ford City Drive, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Miggins is 6-feet tall, 125-pounds with a medium complexion, short grey hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a light blue skullcap, red and black jacket, light blue jeans and light brown shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.