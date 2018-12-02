Our Lady of Angels fire ‘was a day of infamy,’ says mother whose son perished

Constance Piscopo, a mother who had three of her children in school during the 1958 Our Lady of Angles fire, one who died, attends a ceremony at Queen of Heaven Cemetery to remember those who lost their lives in the fire. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Even though she struggles with memory loss, 94-year-old Constance Piscopo can remember what happened 60 years ago when her son Frank

died in the Our Lady of the Angels school fire.

“It was a day of infamy,” she said.

She and about 75 others came to Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside Sunday to mark the anniversary of the Dec. 1, 1958, fire that claimed

the lives of 92 children and three nuns.

She still smiles when she speaks of Frank, her oldest, an 11-year-old fifth grader, when he died. “He was a little dickens,” she said.

“My brother was found at his desk with his head down. They were praying,” said his brother Jerry.

The Piscopos listened Sunday as the Royal Airs bugle corps played taps and “I’ll Walk with God” at the group gravesite in the Hillside cemetery

where many of the fire victims were buried.

The corps, formed in the neighborhood around Our Lady of Angels at Avers and Iowa, lost some of its members in the blaze.

Serge Uccetta, who conducted the musicians at the cemetery Sunday, was in 7th grade when the fire broke out. He survived by climbing down a

ladder a janitor placed at a window.

He said he’ll never forget how his classroom door started rattling with heat. When someone opened it, “Black smoke was everywhere,” he

said. Thirteen of his classmates died. To this day, whenever he goes into a school or new building, he said he asks himself: “What are the

ways out?”