Outbound 290 near Jane Byrne Interchange closed after multiple crashes
Outbound lanes on I-290 near the Jane Byrne Interchange in the South Loop were closed Monday after multiple vehicle crashes, Illinois State Police said.
Icy road conditions led to numerous collisions and the lanes were closed about 6 a.m, state police said.
No further information was immediately available.