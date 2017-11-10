Outbound Kennedy closed after semi hits police car, IDOT truck

A semi truck jackknifed and struck an Illinois State Police squad car and an Illinois Department of Transportation truck early Wednesday on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 5:10 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near Addison, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi jackknifed and both the squad car and IDOT truck were involved in the crash, police said. No injuries were immediately reported.

As of 5:20 a.m., all outbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic.