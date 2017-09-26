Outcome Health announces new downtown office, plan to hire 2,000

Rishi Shah is a co-founder of Outcome Health | Photo by Steve Becker photography

Rishi Shah, the self-made Chicago entrepreneur who became a billionaire earlier this year, announced the opening of new downtown offices for his health care software company, Outcome Health.

In addition, Outcome Health plans to hire about 2,000 employees by 2022. The company now employs about 600 people.

“We are creating a co-working and entrepreneurship campus in our new building, Outcome Tower, to nurture innovation, investment and growth in Chicago-based, early-stage companies that are solving important problems,” Shah said in a news release.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was on hand for the announcement at 515 N. State St.

“Companies like Outcome Health are a critical part of Chicago’s future – driving job creation, innovation and economic growth across the city,” Emanuel said.

Outcome Health installs touchscreens in doctor’s offices and uses specialized software to help physicians and patients make treatment decisions. Health care marketers and pharmaceutical companies use them too.

The company, founded in 2006, is valued at $5.6 billion after an infusion of $600 million in venture capital earlier this year. Forbes now estimates the 31-year-old Shah’s net worth at $3.6 billion.