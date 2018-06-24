Over 100 new CPD officers to hit the street

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced Sunday that over 100 new police officers were being deployed across the city.

The new officers are being hired as part of the CPD’s plan to add nearly 1,000 cops to the police force, according to Emanuel’s office. More than 2,400 CPD members have been hired or promoted as part of the department’s hiring plan, which started last year. That includes 1,600 new recruits, 77 lieutenants, 214 sergeants, 370 detectives and 213 field training officers who have entered the police training academy.

“These new officers hitting the street are beginning a journey of service on behalf of the residents of Chicago” Emanuel said. “We are ensuring they have the best tools, technology, and training they need to not only improve public safety on their beat, but be part of engaging the communities they serve.”

After completing training at the academy and initial field training, the 102 new officers are now being assigned to their first details. The new officers will benefit from the new in-service training requirement that begins with 16 hours of mandatory training and requires all department members to take 40 hours of continuing education yearly by 2021. As part of the hiring plan, new officers will be sent to districts each month into 2019, the mayor’s office said.

The districts receiving new personnel include:

• Wentworth: 9 new officers

• Grand Crossing: 9 new officers

• South Chicago: 9 new officers

• Deering: 1 new officer

• Ogden: 9 new officers

• Near West: 7 new officers

• Shakespeare: 8 new officers

• Austin: 10 new officers

• Jefferson Park: 1 new officer

• Albany Park: 5 new officers

• Near North: 8 new officers

• Town Hall: 10 new officers

• Lincoln: 1 new officer

• Morgan Park: 9 new officers

• Rogers Park: 6 new officers

• Grand Central: 8 new officers