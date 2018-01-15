Overhead wire issues disrupt service along South Shore Line

Service along the South Shore Line was disrupted Monday morning when an overhead wire issue sent sparks over a train.

Due to the incident, passengers on westbound train 102 will be bused between the Carroll Avenue and Ogden Dunes stations Monday morning, according to an alert from the South Shore Line. All other trains should run with normal service.

The incident happened near the Dune Park Station in Indiana and was caused by an issue with the overhead wires, according to the South Shore Line. Additional information was not immediately available.