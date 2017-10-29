Overnight armed home invasions reported on North Side

Chicago Police are looking for an armed man who entered homes during overnight hours this month as people slept in their North Side homes.

The three reported home invasions and burglaries happened:

about 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 16 in the 2600 block of North Lincoln;

at 3:56 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the 3000 block of North Kenmore; and

about 4:30 am. on Oct. 25 in the 2400 block of North Jansen.

The suspect was described as an 18- to 25-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 to 180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black baseball hat with white writing, a white or gray hooded sweatshirt and a green or dark-colored puffy vest.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.