Overnight closures on inbound Congress for Byrne Interchange work

Several lanes will be closed overnight on Congress Parkway on the Near West Side for ongoing work on the Jane Byrne Circle Interchange.

Inbound Congress will be reduced to a single lane between Halsted and Canal streets starting at 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The inbound lanes of Congress will be fully closed from 1-6 a.m. Saturday.

During the closure, a posted detour will redirect inbound Eisenhower Expressway traffic via the Dan Ryan Expressway, Taylor Street, Union Avenue, Roosevelt Road and State Street, IDOT said.

The closures are necessary to complete a stage change as part of the ongoing interchange project, IDOT said. The change will shift the two open lanes on eastbound Congress to the right between Halsted and Canal to allow for construction of a new structure to carry inbound I-290 over I-90/94.