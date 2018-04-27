Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- Two people died, and at least nine were wounded, Thursday in shootings across the city, according to Chicago Police.
- Just after midnight, a man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 68th Place when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.
- At about 1:05 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot by two people in his chest and foot in the Far South Side’s Golden Gate neighborhood
- A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the Englewood neighborhood.
At about 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street and found Willie Clarke on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was pronounced at the scene.
