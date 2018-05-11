3 boys among 7 wounded in overnight shootings | May 11, 2018

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday Night in the 3100 block of West Arthington. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

Three boys and three men were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including an 18-year-old man shot in his arm in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

At 2:30 a.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was shot in River North, Chicago Police said. He heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck in the leg and lower back.

