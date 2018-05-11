Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Three boys and three men were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including an 18-year-old man shot in his arm in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- At 2:30 a.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was shot in River North, Chicago Police said. He heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck in the leg and lower back.
