Overnight expressway traffic stops for Van Buren project to begin Saturday night

Work on the Van Buren Street bridge over the Kennedy Expressway will cause overnight traffic stops beginning Saturday night, according to IDOT.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that work on the Van Buren Street bridge over the Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) will cause overnight traffic stops.

Weather permitting, 15-minute full traffic stops will begin Saturday night, according to IDOT. Saturday though Monday, lanes on northbound I-90/94 approaching Van Buren gradually will be closed starting at 9 p.m., with full, intermittent 15-minute expressway traffic stops lasting until 7 a.m. Sunday morning and 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday through Thursday, lanes on southbound I-90/94 approaching Van Buren gradually will be closed starting at 9 p.m., with full, intermittent 15-minute expressway traffic stops lasting until 5 a.m., IDOT said.

IDOT noted that the project consists of erecting steal beams for the new Van Buren Street bridge that is part of the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project.

Motorists were told to expect delays and allow extra time when driving through this area. They were also urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.