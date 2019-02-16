Overnight I-90/94 closures for Monroe Street bridge construction begin Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday there will be several days of overnight lane and ramp closures on I-90/94 beginning Tuesday to allow for construction on the Monroe Street bridge.

Placement of beams for the new Monroe Street bridge over I-90/94 will require the closures, with the starting date of Tuesday being weather permitting, according to IDOT. The work is to occur in three stages.

The first stage will have lane closures on southbound I-90/94, along with the Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street exit ramps closed, starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, IDOT said. The three right expressway lanes will be closed at 1 a.m., and all lanes and ramps are to reopen by 5 a.m.

The second stage will have lane closures on northbound I-90/94, with Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard entrance ramps closed starting at 10 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24, IDOT said. At 11:59 p.m., the two left expressway lanes will be closed. All lanes and ramps reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Starting at 10 p.m. on those same dates, lane closures will also begin on southbound I-90/94, with Randolph Street and Madison Street entrance ramps closed, per IDOT. The I-90/94 express lanes will be closed, as well. At 1 a.m., the four left lanes will be closed, with all lanes closed intermittently for no more than 15 minutes at Monroe Street until 7 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. All lanes and ramps reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

In the third and final stage, IDOT noted the left lane of southbound I-90/94 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Feb. 25 and 26. Also starting at 10 p.m. on those days, lane closures will begin on northbound I-90/94, with the Adams Street and James Boulevard entrance ramps closed. At 1 a.m., the four left lanes will be closed, with all lanes closed intermittently for no longer than 15 minutes at Monroe Street.

All lanes and ramps reopen by 5 a.m. Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, IDOT said.

Finally, IDOT said that westbound I-290 to northbound I-90/94 will be closed starting at 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26. A detour is to direct traffic south on Wells Street, west on Harrison Street, south on Desplaines Street and west on Roosevelt Road to reconnect with northbound I-90/94.

The Monroe Street bridge construction is one of several expressway bridge improvement projects included in the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction, IDOT said.