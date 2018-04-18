Overnight lane closures planned on Edens Expressway in north suburbs

Overnight lane closures begin this week on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Glenview and Morton Grove for a bridge repair project.

The closures will occur overnight between Glenview Road and Lincoln Avenue, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Bridges on both streets carry traffic over Interstate 94, which will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes, IDOT said. A date for when the closures will begin was not specified and the project was subject to weather conditions.

The project is expected to be completed in May.