Overnight lane closures start Monday on I-88 ahead of reconstruction project

Overnight lanes closures are scheduled to begin Monday on the Reagan Memorial Tollway in Oak Brook ahead of the long-term I-88 Reconstruction Project.

The closures will happen during off-peak hours on Interstate 88 between Interstate 290 and York Road, according to statement from the Illinois Tollway.

The closures will allow workers to remove rumble strips and pavement markings, as well as install a construction barrier wall to prepare for a new work zone.

On March 2, the right, eastbound lane of I-88 will close at 7 p.m. between York Road and the Tri-State Tollway. On March 5, the right eastbound lane under I-290 will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. March 6.

Once the work is complete in early March, the tollway will begin shifting eastbound traffic to the right and westbound traffic to the left.

The lane shifts will remain in place through late summer, the tollway said.

The shifts will allow for the complete reconstruction of westbound lanes on I-88. Reconstruction of the eastbound side is expected to take place in 2019.

More information is available on the tollway’s website.