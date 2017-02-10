Overnight lane, ramp closures scheduled at Stevenson/LSD interchange

Overnight lane and ramp closures and intermittent stops are expected to take place starting Monday morning to install overhead signs and open the new ramp that carries traffic from the inbound Stevenson Expressway to northbound Lake Shore Drive.

In order to complete the work, northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Intermittent full closures will take place along the expressway in 15-minute increments between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The ramp from northbound I-55 to northbound Lake Shore Drive will also be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, IDOT said. A detour will be posted to direct traffic onto southbound Lake Shore Drive, exit at 31st Street and reenter northbound Lake Shore Drive.

In the new traffic pattern, drivers will travel on the newly-constructed two-lane ramp from northbound I-55 to northbound Lake Shore Drive, IDOT said. The overall project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area, IDOT said.