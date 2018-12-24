Overnight snowfall expected to give way to a slushy Christmas

Chicagoans dreaming of a white Christmas morning will likely be met with a mixture of snow and freezing rain.

On Monday night, those staying up late to wrap last minute gifts and track Santa’s yearly trek from the North Pole might be met with a few Christmas Eve flurries, according to the National Weather Service. But the light snowfall will likely give way to a combination of snow and freezing rain during the overnight hours.

The “wintry mix” will continue to affect the area throughout much of the morning hours, the weather service said.

Clouds will be on the increase with a chance of light snow late tonight. For areas south of I-80, a wintry mix is possible. Christmas morning will start out with wintry mix but change over to rain. pic.twitter.com/3lziA4RrWm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 24, 2018

In the afternoon, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s are expected to move through the Chicago area, the weather service. Temperatures should then fall by about 10 degrees at night as the clear conditions continue to push through region.

On Wednesday, partly sunny conditions and temperatures in the high 30s are expected, the weather service said.