Overnight Stevenson lane closures planned for bridge inspection

An overnight bridge inspection will close lanes on the Stevenson Expressway early Saturday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

One lane of the Stevenson in each direction will be closed under the Dan Ryan Expressway from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures are necessary for a routine inspection of the structure carrying I-90/94 over I-55, about a mile west of Lake Shore Drive, IDOT said.