Overnight thunderstorms cause power outages across Chicago area

Power outages were reported across the Chicago area Wednesday morning after thunderstorms swept through the region overnight.

Two major outages in the South Loop were affecting 1,275 ComEd customers as of 8 a.m., according to the company’s outage map. A total of 4,906 customers were affected throughout Cook County.

Another 6,077 were without power in Kane County, along with 3,906 in DuPage County, 1,530 in Lake County, 855 in McHenry County and 65 in Will County, according to ComEd.

As of 8:30 a.m., 43 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport while three had been canceled at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays at both airports were averaging less than 15 minutes.

Moderate rain and thunder could continue through the morning before diminishing by the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday was expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees, but hotter temperatures and more thunderstorms could move back into the area Friday.

A chance of thunderstorms was also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.