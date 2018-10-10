Overturned semi blocks outbound Dan Ryan local lanes near 39th

An overturned semi blocked all outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

Authorities were called about the overturned semi trailer at 2:14 p.m. in the local outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 39th Street, according to Illinois State Police District Chicago.

The driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, state police said.

All lanes remained closed as of 3:15 p.m. and traffic was getting by on the right shoulder, state police said.