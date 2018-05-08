Overturned semi trailer blocks I-80 lanes for hours in NW Indiana

An overturned semi trailer blocked multiple lanes of I-80 near Gary, Indiana, for nearly three hours Tuesday morning. | Indiana State Police

Multiple lanes of I-80 were blocked for several hours Tuesday morning after a semi’s trailer overturned near Gary, Indiana.

The 2018 Peterbilt FedEx semi was westbound about 3 a.m. on I-80 about two miles east of Cline Avenue, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The semi’s driver “attempted to swerve at the last moment” to avoid roadwork and hit a portable impact attenuator with the right side of the semi, state police said. The crash damaged the semi and scraped both of its trailers before the driver over-corrected and swerved to the left and onto the inside shoulder.

The driver then tried to correct back to the right, causing the semi’s second trailer to overturn, state police said. The truck came to a stop blocking the two left lanes of I-80.

The lanes were closed until 5:50 a.m. while crews worked to flip the trailer back upright and tow the truck away, state police said.