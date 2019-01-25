Overturned tanker blocks traffic on Interstate 80

Lanes of I-80 were shut down Friday night for an overturned tanker truck in the south suburbs.

The tanker was overturned at Harlem Avenue near Tinley Park, Illinois State Police said.

All westbound lanes were still closed at 11:30 p.m., police said.

State police said they were inundated Friday night with calls of traffic accidents on Chicago area expressways.

All available state troopers in District 5, where the tanker overturned, were responding to accidents on expressways, police said.

The expressways were partly covered with snow or ice Friday night, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Snow was forecast to fall south of I-80 Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of hazardous driving conditions.