Person dies in Ozinga industrial accident in Lemont

The Ozinga concrete plant at 11400 Old Lemont Road in Lemont | Google Streetview

A person was killed Monday afternoon in an industrial accident at an Ozinga concrete plant in southwest suburban Lemont.

The accident happened at 1:44 p.m. Monday at 11400 Old Lemont Road, near the Chicago Shipping and Sanitary Canal, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Tuesday found the person died from multiple injuries from an industrial accident. The person’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

Lemont police and Ozinga did not immediately respond to requests for comment.