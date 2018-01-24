Bus express lanes to open on Edens by spring

Pace bus-only lanes are expected to open along the Edens Expressway in April.

Starting in April, a $14 million stretch of new bus-only lanes will whisk commuters past rush-hour gridlock on the Edens Expressway between the Northwest Side and suburban Northbrook.

The 13 miles of “flex lanes” running between Foster Avenue in the Forest Glen neighborhood to Dundee Road will allow Pace’s 620 and 626 buses to breeze past cars whenever traffic dips below 35 mph, helping bus drivers keep to their schedule.

The agency saw a dramatic improvement in service along the Stevenson Expressway after it debuted similar lanes there in 2011, Pace spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said.

The Stevenson route’s on-time rate jumped from 68 percent before the lanes were built to about 92 percent in 2017, Skogsbakken said. The line’s ridership roughly quintupled over the same period, she added.

Pace started running a second express route last September along the Jane Addams Tollway between O’Hare Airport and Elgin, and the route has already seen a 40 percent bump in daily passengers, Skogsbakken said.

Charlotte O’Donnell Obodzinski, the agency’s supervisor for rapid transit, expects to see similar results after the Edens begins hosting the third round of express service this spring.

“We almost immediately saw a ton of people switching over on I-55. . . . Traffic there can be pretty legendary,” she said. “We’re talking about offering service to an entire market that didn’t have a lot of options besides driving.”

Pace is aiming to open eight more bus-only lanes on Chicago-area expressways during the next decade, officials said.