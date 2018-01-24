Milwaukee Ave. ‘rapid-transit’ bus service to begin this year

Construction is underway on 10 Milwaukee Avenue express bus stations, setting the stage for the first line of a planned “rapid transit” network to begin service between Jefferson Park and Niles by the end of 2018.

The PULSE Milwaukee Line would run buses every 10 to 15 minutes between the Jefferson Park Transit Center and Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles and make the 7.6-mile trip at least 25 percent faster than the 270 bus now in operation, according to suburban transportation officials.

PACE is rolling out a fresh line of buses for the route, all equipped with Wi-Fi and charging outlets in each row of seats, spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said.

The stations would include LED bus schedule displays, overhead heat lamps and heated floors to melt snow and ice.

Together, the new buses and stations will cost about $14 million to bring online, officials said. The bulk of the money is being provided by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant.

Planners designed the stops like miniature L stations, complete with unique art designs, in a deliberate attempt to attract more riders, said Charlotte O’Donnell Obodzinski, the agency’s supervisor for rapid transit.

“It’s easy for people to forget about bus service when the only thing marking it is a sign planted in the ground,” Obodzinski said. “So we’re trying to create . . . our own kind of rail network, where communities are seeing the investment, and we’re attracting more investing around it.”

The curbs are being built to line up flush against the bus entrances so wheelchair users can roll aboard without having to wait for electric ramps to deploy, Obodzinski added. When combined with a “transit signal priority” system that turns traffic lights green for buses running behind schedule, the station upgrades will mean riders can expect the buses to run on-time all day, she said.

Niles Mayor Andrew Przybylo expects the buses to mesh with the village’s existing free bus line, making the suburb easier than ever for nondrivers to navigate, he said.

“For people who live in Niles and don’t have cars, this is going to mean they can suddenly get downtown very easily,” Przybylo said. “You get right down to Jefferson Park, and 20 minutes later you’re in the Loop.”

The promise of new transit has already swept in a rush of new development along Milwaukee, Przybylo said. Metra has asked for proposals for a new station near Touhy Avenue, and developers envision an entertainment district “comparable to Rosemont” around the Leaning Tower YMCA, the mayor said.

PULSE is also drawing attention to Jefferson Park, where three multi-story apartment buildings are set to be built near the transit center during the next two years, according to Ald. John Arena (45th).

“What we’re showing here is that we’re not just thinking in the traditional hub-and-spoke model that’s sending everyone downtown,” Arena said. “Work is more distributed now, and we’re seeing more companies relocating to the Northwest Side. Our infrastructure has to reflect that.”

PACE has published a long-range plan to build 36 rapid-transit bus lines through the city and suburbs, including a 15-mile Dempster Street line set to run between the Davis CTA station and O’Hare Airport beginning in 2019.