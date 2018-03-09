Package of leaking batteries prompts closure of Uptown post office

A package containing batteries caused a U.S. Post Office branch to close Friday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Crews were called about 3:45 p.m. to the post office branch at 4850 N. Broadway after the package was discovered to be leaking, Chicago Police said.

Fire Media Affairs spokesman Larry Langford said the batteries, believed to be lithium ion models, likely leaked in transport. The post office was evacuated as a precaution.

Langford said the building was secured by 5:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.