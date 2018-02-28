Package of marijuana inbound to Naperville intercepted, man arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with a three-pound package of marijuana shipped to west suburban Naperville from California.

Jared Borowsky, 20, of Buffalo Grove was charged with two felonies for possession and intent to deliver the package of marijuana, which had a street value of $15,000 dollars, Naperville Police said.

On Monday, Naperville police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated a suspicious package in transit from California to the 400 block of South Brainard Street in Naperville in the campus of North Central University, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Borowsky, who was transported to the DuPage County Jail, where his bond was set to $25,000, police said.