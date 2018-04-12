Pair charged with robbery at Aurora gas station

Two men were charged with robbing a gas station Wednesday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 6:10 a.m., the 33-year-old man working as a clerk at the BP gas station at 2595 Ogden Ave. in Aurora was robbed at gunpoint by 25-year-old Nicholas Poulopoulos, according to a statement from Aurora police. Poulopoulos then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a waiting pickup driven by 19-year-old Joshua D. Young.

The two were arrested minutes later in the parking lot of the Aurora apartment complex where Poulopoulos lives, police said. Officers were tipped off that Polopoulos may have been involved in the robbery and went straight to his home after the robbery. He had a plastic toy gun on him when he was taken into custody.

Young and Poulopoulos were each charged with a count of aggravated robbery for the hold-up, police said. They were both being held at the DuPage County Jail.

Poulopoulos is also suspected in two other recent armed robberies in Aurora, one about 7:35 p.m. Monday at Nancy’s Pizza, 2616 Ogden Ave., and the other about 3 p.m. Sunday at the Thornton’s gas station at 2800 Ogden Ave., police said. No charges had been filed in those robberies as of Thursday afternoon.

Bail for Poulopoulos was set at $100,000 and his next court date was scheduled for May 10, according to DuPage County Sheriff’s Office records. Court information for Young was not immediately available.