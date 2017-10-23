Pair charged with robbing woman using BB gun in Evanston

Two people have been charged with an early Saturday robbery in north suburban Evanston.

Maia Space, 20, and Brian Herron, 33, each face one felony count of aggravated robbery, according to Evanston police.

They were taken into custody about 1:40 a.m. after a 35-year-old woman told officers she was robbed at gunpoint on the street in the 1100 block of Madison, police said. The victim said the robbers drove west in a red car, and witnesses said they saw two people running away from the car about half a block away.

Officers found and arrested Space and Herron in an alley near the 700 block of Dodge Avenue, police said. They also found a BB gun in bushes in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

Space and Herron both live in Chicago.