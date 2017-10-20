Pair charged with shooting at man in Evanston

Two men have been charged with shooting at another man Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

A 22-year-old man was driving through an alley at 2:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Custer Avenue when a vehicle driven by Bruno A. Aguilar pulled in front of him, according to a statement from Evanston police. Ulises J. Barrera, a passenger in Aguilar’s vehicle, then pointed a handgun at the man.

The man, who had been “involved in an ongoing dispute” with Aguilar and Barrera, then rammed their vehicle with his own and attempted to turn around, police said. At that point, Barrera fired one shot in the man’s direction.

Aguilar was arrested at the scene while Barrera, who ran away, was taken into custody in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue, police said. A loaded Zastava 9 mm handgun was found in a backpack that Barrera was carrying.

Aguilar and Barrera, both 19-year-old Evanston residents, were each charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said.