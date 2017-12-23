Pair charged with stealing packages in Joliet

Two people were arrested Thursday — four days before Christmas — and charged with stealing packages in southwest suburban Joliet.

Stephanie Clark, 20, and 22-year-old Tyshaun Collins both face two felony counts of theft, 11 misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property and nine misdemeanor counts of theft, according to Joliet police and the Will County sheriff’s office.

Officers were made aware of package thefts occurring in Joliet around the Cathedral Area, police said. Members of the community provided suspect information and a possible vehicle was caught on surveillance.

Officers assigned to a special undercover package detail executed a search warrant Thursday and found “many stolen items that were being sold online,” police said. Clark and Collins, who both live in Joliet, were subsequently arrested. They have also been linked to thefts in other cities.

Collins has been ordered held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Clark has been ordered held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.