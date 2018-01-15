Pair charged with string of residential burglaries in Riverside

Two people were charged with burglarizing a series of homes last week in west suburban Riverside.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a resident reported that his home in the 100 block of North Delaplaine Road had been burglarized, according to Riverside police. The burglars forcibly broke in through the rear of the home and stole cash and jewelry.

The following day, officers responded at 2:13 p.m. to a call of a suspicious male walking in the driveway of a home in the 300 block of Downing Road, police said. They didn’t locate the male, but it was ultimately determined that the suspects unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize a home in the block.

About five hours later, a homeowner reported that the power at his home in the 400 block of Selborne Road had been shut off when someone tried to break into his garage, police said. The suspects unsuccessfully tried to kick down a rear door, and didn’t gain access to the home.

Detectives later spotted a person matching the description of the suspect from the unsuccessful burglary in the 300 block of Downing Road, police said.

Vincent A. Lamanna, 21, of Brookfield, was then stopped in the 400 block of Kent Road and held for questioning, police said. He was found with a pipe with a small amount of crack residue.

While in custody, Lamanna offered information about two females who were also involved in the burglaries, police said. On Friday, 46-year-old Laura L. Sandora, of Westchester, and another female were arrested at a Westchester home.

All three suspects confessed to their roles in the burglaries, police said.

Lamanna was charged with two counts of residential burglary and single counts of criminal trespass to property and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Sandora was charged with two counts of residential burglary and single counts of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Sandora’s vehicle, which was used in the commission of the robberies, was also seized by police.

The other female was not charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office because she didn’t enter the homes that were burglarized, police said.

During the crime spree, the burglars were reportedly homeless, police said.