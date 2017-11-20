Pair forced out of car in Logan Square armed carjacking

Two people were forced out of a car early Monday in a Logan Square neighborhood armed carjacking on the Northwest Side.

A 20-year-old man was driving a 2014 Buick Verano when he and his passenger were forced out about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Maplewood, according to Chicago Police.

Once they were out, two armed suspects drove off with the Buick, police said.

The man and his passenger weren’t injured, and the suspects weren’t caught, police said.

Area North detectives continued to investigate.