Pair killed in Addison fire identified

Authorities have identified a man and woman who were killed in a fire last week in west suburban Addison.

A bystander reported a fire at 2:27 a.m. Jan 22 in a one-story, single-family home in the 700 block of South Ellsworth, according to a statement from the Addison Fire Protection District.

Parts of the roof and ceiling had collapsed and crews could not enter areas of the home due to the fire’s large volume, according to the fire protection district. No operating smoke detectors were heard inside the home.

Janice Barnstable and Richard Sebring, both 76, were found dead in one of the home’s rooms, fire officials and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office said. They both lived at the home.

Their causes of death remained under investigation Tuesday, the coroner’s office said.

The Addison Police and Fire Protection District arson investigators, as well as the State Fire Marshall, were investigating the cause of the fire.