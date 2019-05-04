Pair of apartment burglaries reported in the Loop: police

Police are warning residents about two apartment burglaries reported last month in the Loop.

In the incidents, someone forced their way into the apartments when the tenants were away “with the intent to commit a theft therein,” according to an alert from Chicago police.

One burglary took place between 9 p.m. April 13 and 4 p.m. April 17 in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said. The other happened in the same block between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. April 27.

A description of any suspects wasn’t immediately provided by police.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

