Pair of armed robberies reported in Bridgeport

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies less than 10 minutes apart last week in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

Two male robbers, at least one of them armed, approached a victim and demanded property at 11:13 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of South Wentworth, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They robbed another victim at 11:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West 33rd Street.

The suspects were described as males standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, police said. They had dark complexions and were in a red, four-door Chevrolet Cruze or similar sedan.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (3120 747-8382.