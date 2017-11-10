Pair of armed robberies reported in Lake View, including at restaurant

The armed robbery of a Lake View restaurant was one of a pair of robberies that have been reported in the past two weeks in the North Side neighborhood.

The latest incident happened at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, when robbers armed with a handgun walked into a restaurant in the 1000 block of West Belmont and announced a robbery as they took money from the cash register, according to Chicago Police.

A week and a half earlier, the suspects again had a handgun at 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 29 as they stopped a person on the street in the 900 block of West Grace Street and demanded their property, police said.

The robbers were described as two black men between 25 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1 and about 160 to 180 pounds, police said. Both had braided hair.

One of the men wore a black ski mask, black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt and black jeans according to police. The other man wore an orange and red hooded sweatshirt, light-gray pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.