Pair of armed robberies reported in South Shore: police

Police are warning residents in South Shore of two recent armed robberies.

In each incident, a man approached someone in their garage or while they were getting into a vehicle, Chicago police said. He pulled out a gun and demanded their property.

The earliest robbery happened around 5 p.m. April 8 in the 6900 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said. A second incident occurred about 6:35 p.m. April 23rd in the 7400 block of South Luella Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a man with dreadlocks between the ages of 18 and 35, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall and weighing between 155 and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

