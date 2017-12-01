Pair of boys, ages 14 and 17, charged with Humboldt Park shooting

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that wounded a 33-year-old man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:20 p.m., the man was standing in the 800 block of North Homan when two people started shooting at him, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to his head and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said Area North detectives were questioning two people Wednesday night. Two days later, they said charges were filed.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of each of: attempted robbery while armed with a firearm; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon; aggravated attempted robbery with a firearm; and aggravated battery while discharging a firearm, police said.

A 17-year-old was charged with one count of the following, all felonies: attempted robbery while armed with a firearm; aggravated robbery with a firearm; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle; aggravated battery while discharging a firearm, police said.

Their identities weren’t released because they’re juveniles.