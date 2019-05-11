Pair of burglaries in Lake View East prompt community alert: police

Police are urging Lake View East residents to ensure their doors are locked at all times following a pair of burglaries in recent months.

In each incident, the burglar gained entry to the homes through the front or side doors to steal property from storage units, Chicago police said.

The first burglary occurred about 7 p.m. April 14 in the 300 block of West Berry Avenue and the other about 1:15 a.m. May 3 in the 400 block of West Berry Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.