Police are warning business owners about two recent burglaries in the South Shore neighborhood.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars pried open a business’s rear doors and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The first burglary happened between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 11 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East 73rd Street, police said. The other incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East 71st Street.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.