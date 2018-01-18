Pair of burglaries reported at South Shore businesses

Police are warning business owners about two recent burglaries in the South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars pried open a business’s rear doors and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 11 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East 73rd Street, police said. The other incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East 71st Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.