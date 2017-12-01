Pair of residential burglaries reported in Morgan Park

Police are warning Far South Side residents about a pair of recent residential burglaries in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

In each incident, a pair of burglars forcibly broke into a home through a window and stole electronics and jewelry, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened about 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 11400 block of South May, police said. The other incident happened between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.