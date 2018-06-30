Pair of burglars stealing safes, cash and packages from businesses: police

Police are warning of four commercial burglaries this month in the Fulton River District, on the Near West Side and in West Town.

In two of the incidents, two male burglars pried open a door to the business and stole safes and money, according to Chicago Police.

In the other two, the pair broke into mailrooms and stole packages, police said.

The burglaries occurred:

Between about 1 a.m. and about 5 p.m. on June 22 in the 500 block of West Halsted;

Between about 11 p.m. on June 21 and about 10:30 a.m. on June 22 in the 1100 block of West Madison;

Between about 1:30 p.m. on June 21 and about 9:15 a.m. on June 22 in the 700 block of West Grand;

At 2:38 a.m. on June 18 in the 900 block of West Fulton Market.

The pair, who are likely in their teens or early 20s, were possibly driving a mid-2000s Nissan Quest in a light color, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.