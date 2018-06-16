Pair of commercial robberies reported in Old Irving Park

Police reported two recent commercial robberies from the end of May and earlier this month in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In both incidents, the robbers entered the business, collected merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

In the first incident, the robbers displayed a knife and left with the merchandise in a gold-colored Toyota Corolla when a store employee confronted them, police said. In the second incident, a store employee also confronted the robbers and was pushed by them before they left with the merchandise in a black Mercury Mountaineer.

The robberies happened:

• at 2:15 p.m. May 30 in the 4600 block of West Irving Park; and

• at 2:35 p.m. June 7 in the 4600 block of West Irving Park

Police described the robbers in the first incident as two black males and one black female, with one of the black males being between the ages of 40 and 45, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 220 and 230 pounds. The black female was described as approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds with her hair in a ponytail.

In the second incident, the four robbers were all black females between the ages of 25 and 30, with one of them having red hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.