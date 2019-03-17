Pair of residential burglaries reported in Hyde Park last week: cops

Police are warning South Side residents about two residential burglaries last week in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars entered a home through an unlocked window, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first burglary happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of South Greenwood, while the other incident happened between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 54th Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.