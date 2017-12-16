Pair of robberies reported in Grand Boulevard

Police are warning South Side residents about a pair of armed robberies this week in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

In both incidents, the robber or robbers walked up to victims while they were in or near their vehicles, pulled out a handgun and demanded property before taking off, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects stole a victim’s vehicle during one of the robberies.

The first robbery happened about 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of South Dearborn, while the other incident happened at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of South State, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.